If you long for all the riches that coastal living provides, this private oceanfront sanctuary in
Manchester-by-the-Sea is guaranteed to check all of the boxes. Set on one and a half acres on
coveted Singing Beach, the circa 1994 property boasts a fastidiously updated shingle-style
residence, stunning hardscapes ideal for entertaining, a delightful greenhouse and a private
gate to the shore. Presented by Deb Evans of J Barrett & Company, this astounding slice of
heaven on earth is newly listed for $4,450,000.
“This charming home is perfectly sized and well proportioned with gracious formal and informal
spaces inside and out,” says the Realtor. “The combination of location, size, artisan
woodworking and meticulous craftsmanship makes this a very rare opportunity.”
At first glance, visitors will find a classic New England façade fronted by rolling lawns and
masterfully constructed stone walls. Step inside to a large foyer with stunning woodworking
and gleaming wood floors that extend throughout this main level. Straight ahead, a spacious
kitchen is well appointed custom cabinetry, glass tiling and granite counter tops. A generous
center island with gas stove, prep sink, plentiful storage and charming pendant lighting is wide
open to a cozy family room with a wood burning fireplace, built in shelving and multiple sets of
French doors opening to conserved grounds and breathtaking ocean views. Both the living and
dining rooms project and English cottage feel thanks to dark green paneling, exposed beam
ceilings and a rustic fireplace. Also on this floor are a powder room, laundry room and
convenient mudroom.
Ascend the staircase to a sunny landing with a custom bookcase and four bedrooms including a
primary suite enhanced by high ceilings, two walk-in closets and a spa-inspired en suite bath
with an over-sized tiled shower and a sumptuous soaking tub. A second suite offers two
bedrooms, a sitting room and a private bath. Completing this level is an additional bedroom
and a bonus room with full bath.
On a long list of highlights find central air conditioning, a two-car garage, a screen porch, a
gazebo, a greenhouse and a number of brick and stone patios. Steps to the village, this property
is also convenient to major routes for commuting.
For more information, or to schedule a private tour, call Deb Evans at 978-314-5970.
AT A GLANCE:
4+ bedrooms
4 full and two half baths
4,870 square feet
1.53 acres
$4,450,000
LISTED BY:
Deb Evans
J Barrett & Company
978-314-5970
||||