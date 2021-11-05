While this home would be considered a classic “New England shingle style” architecturally, rest assured, there is nothing typical or even remotely expected about it. Perched high upon a hill within minutes to Black and White beaches, this remarkable residence offers seasonal peeks of the ocean, the most current state-of-the-art systems and just shy of 9,000 square feet of luxuriously updated living space. Listed for $3,200,000, it is proudly presented by J Barrett and Company’s Paula Polo-Filias and Holly Fabyan.
“This exquisite home is abounding with character and quality craftsmanship with detailed moldings, finishes and built-in cabinetry,” says Polo-Filias. “It is also brimming with exceptional amenities such as a home spa with steam shower and sauna, a whole house remote control system and a well-thought out floor plan well-suited for work, exercise or play.”
A commanding façade enhanced by a welcoming portico with copper trims leads the way to a gracious foyer with hardwood flooring, decorative wainscoting and a coffered ceiling. As you step through the entryway, expect a thoughtful blend of formal and relaxed spaces that include a living room with gas fireplace, a spacious dining room with multiple sets of interior and exterior French doors, a guest bedroom and two potential home offices. It is the custom kitchen/family room combination however, that steels the show. Guaranteed to impress even the most persnickety of cooks, this space features copious custom cabinets, rare stone countertops, a large center island, recessed and pendant lighting, top-of-the-line appliances and a propane fireplace flanked by floor-to-ceiling bookcases and cupboards.
Sharing the second floor are a full laundry room and four bedrooms including a primary suite boasting a GAS fireplace, a marble bath with soaking tub and glass shower, and a tremendous custom designed walk-in closet the likes of which you’ve never seen. Should you require even more room in which to roam, the totally finished lower level with radiant heat is a home in itself, complete with a bedroom, full bath, TV/game room, second laundry and the aforementioned spa.
On a lengthy list of additional highlights you’ll find two third floor bonus rooms, a first floor mudroom with half bath and walk-in pantry, a four-zone UV light hypo-allergenic HVAC system, a reverse osmosis drinking water system, an exterior high tech security system, numerous outdoor porches, an over-sized two-car garage, terraced gardens, and stone walls.
For more information or to schedule a private showing, call Paula Polo-Filias at 978-479-0157 or Holly Fabyan at 508-843-0678.
AT A GLANCE:
· 6 bedrooms
· 7 full and 1 half bath
· 8,928 square feet
· 1.38 acres
· $3,200,000
LISTED BY:
· Paula Polo-Filias, 978-479-0157
· Holly Fabyan, 508-843-0678
· J Barrett & Company · www.jbarrettrealty.com