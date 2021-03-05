Whether you are a down-sizing boomer or senior, a relocating millennial, an overwhelmed professional, or a homeowner on the move, “ShipShape Organize” can help make your transition an easy one. Having handled hundreds of moves on the North Shore, metro-west and Greater Boston for the last nine years, Residential Organizers and Move Managers Deb Bernier and Deb Stone bring their experience, guidance, team of resources and empathy to provide solutions, simplify, and expedite the entire move.
“Moving is one of the most stressful events and many are overwhelmed by the daunting task of sorting through years of possessions to prepare their homes for market. We help alleviate some of that strain by developing a customized plan because we know that no two moves are alike,” says Bernier. “Change can be exciting and difficult, so we gently guide our clients through the process. Most people feel awkward asking family members for help while others are looking for experience to just get it done and that’s where we come in. We can be that daughter, that sister, that friend.”
ShipShape Organize provides a long list of services, from assistance with decluttering, preparing your home for showings, managing movers, and working with antique appraisers, donation companies, and junk haulers. Once the initial move has been coordinated, ShipShape will be waiting on the other end to help with anything from unpacking, to organizing, to making beds, to setting up your kitchen, and anything in between. The company, which is fully insured, also offers guidance with organizing closets, basements, home offices, kitchens, garages, second homes, and more.
“For us, it is all about customer service and being experienced and thoughtful partners to get the job done correctly and efficiently with our clients’ needs in mind at all times. We have strict protocols in place, and are taking an abundance of care to keep clients, their families and our team safe. Times like these are unchartered, but we are navigating these new waters together and are here to help because for most it is a daunting experience,” says Stone.
While their services are not exclusive to seniors by any means, ShipShape Organize is the exclusive company in charge of handling all out-of-state relocations to one of the largest retirement communities on the North Shore. In addition, the company holds memberships in The National Association of Senior and Specialty Move Managers as well as the National Association of Productivity and Organizing Professionals. Named “Best Home Organizers in
Boston” by “Expertise”, ShipShape Organize has also been featured on a kitchen organizing segment on NBC’s “The Hub”.
“These people are actual whirlwinds”, says Real Estate Broker Betsy Merry of Merry Fox Realty. “I have seen them go into houses where you wouldn’t know where to start and the next thing you know you have organization to rival the finest of floor displays in any major department store. ShipShape Organize gets to work right away, turning utter chaos into absolute order.”
For help with preparing your house for market, organizing your existing space, or managing your next move, call 978-314-6410 or 978-771-0527 for a free phone consultation, or visit their website: www.ShipShapeOrganize.com.
AT A GLANCE:
· Residential Organizers and Move Managers
· Deb Bernier, 978-771-0527
· Deb Stone, 978-314-6410 · www.ShipShapeOrganize.com
