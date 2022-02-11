Whether you are a down-sizing boomer or senior, a relocating millennial, an overwhelmed professional, or a homeowner planning a daunting renovation, the team at “ShipShape Organize” can help make your transition an easy one. Celebrating 10 years in business, and having handled hundreds of moves and organizing jobs on the North Shore and Greater Boston, Residential Organizers and Move Managers Deb Bernier and Deb Stone have clearly cemented their top spot in the business.
“Moving is one of the most stressful events and many are overwhelmed by the daunting task of sorting through years of possessions to prepare their homes for market. We help alleviate some of that strain by developing a customized plan because we know that no two moves are alike,” says Bernier. “Most people feel awkward asking family members for help while others are looking for experience to just get it done and that’s where we come in. We can be that daughter, that sister, that friend.”
ShipShape Organize provides a long list of services, from assistance with decluttering, preparing your home for showings, managing movers, and working with antique appraisers, donation companies, and junk haulers – all the logistics. Once the initial move has been coordinated, ShipShape will be waiting on the other end to help with anything from unpacking, to organizing, to making beds, to setting up your kitchen, and anything in between. The company also offers guidance with organizing closets, home offices, kitchens, garages, second homes, and more.
“For us, it is all about customer service and being experienced and thoughtful partners to get the job done correctly and efficiently with our clients’ needs in mind at all times. Change can be exciting and difficult, so we gently guide our clients through the process,” says Stone.
While their services are not exclusive to seniors by any means, ShipShape Organize is the exclusive company in charge of handling all out-of-state relocations to one of the largest retirement communities on the North Shore. In addition, the company holds memberships in The National Association of Senior and Specialty Move Managers as well as the National Association of Productivity and Organizing Professionals. Named “Best Home Organizers in Boston” by “Expertise”, ShipShape Organize has also been featured on a kitchen organizing segment on NBC’s “The Hub”.
“As a real estate agent, I have found that that all sellers want to ensure the best outcome when selling their home,” says J Barrett & Company Realtor Deb Evans. “My clients are typically most concerned with minimizing the amount of time it will take to sell a property and maximizing the value of their home in the eyes of a buyer. The Debs at Ship Shape Organize do amazing work helping sellers focus on and prioritize the tasks to get their home market ready”.
For help with preparing your house for market, organizing your existing space, or managing your next move, call 978-314-6410 or 978-771-0527 for a free phone consultation, or visit their website: www.ShipShapeOrganize.com.
AT A GLANCE:
· Residential Organizers and Move Managers
· Deb Bernier, 978-771-0527
· Deb Stone, 978-314-6410 · www.ShipShapeOrganize.com
Testimonial
“I have used Deb and Deb of ShipShape for two large moves: first from a family home in Wenham to a condominium in Gloucester and more recently from Gloucester to a townhouse in Richmond, VA. Both Debs and their team were essential to the successful organization of each move making them less painful for me. Plus, they are a delight to work with and extremely helpful throughout the entire process. I would highly recommend them to anyone contemplating a move or simply needing someone to organize their lives. Simply said, they are the BEST!”
Gardner McCormick Richmond, VA