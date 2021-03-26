This absolutely stunning Hamilton contemporary takes what is typically a fairly predictable design style to that of a whole new level. While it is expectedly clean, streamlined and modern, this house is inspired by the architecture of the New England barn,” explains J Barrett & Company’s Mandy Sheriff. Boasting an eclectic mix of colors, materials and textures and accentuated by its bucolic surroundings, this four-bedroom home is more a piece of art than a piece of real estate.
“This is one of the most unique listings I have ever represented. Its exceptional design, meticulous craftsmanship and luxurious finishes all come together to evoke this wonderful sense of calm,” says the Realtor. “Tucked on a corner lot, the entire 1.9 acre property is surrounded by rolling lawns, ornamental trees and mature shrubs, making you feel as though you are on your own private island. It is enough to take your breath away.”
Dramatic barrel-vaulted walkways lead you into a breathtaking retreat comprised of three individual wings. The wide open, two-story main living space features an astounding great room elevated by a gas fireplace with floor-to-ceiling surround, radiant ¾” sawn oak floors, a generous wet bar with double sinks and barn doors, and wall after wall of artfully arranged windows to quite literally “let the outside in”. An effortless flow brings you to a spectacular kitchen complete with custom maple cabinets, professional-grade Wolfe appliances, track and pendant lighting, and a generous stainless steel wrapped island with prep sink. An open area, perfect for dining should you desire, with multiple sets of patio doors is just adjacent. Rounding off this level are a private home office, a guest bedroom suite, a convenient mudroom with built-in cubbies, and an outstanding sun room featuring a wood burning fireplace made of Cape Ann granite.
A bold staircase with steel cable railings ushers you to the second floor. Here you will find two guest bedrooms with a “Jack & Jill” full bath and a spectacular primary suite featuring surround sound, custom cabinetry, translucent rotating windows and a sumptuous bath with an over-sized tiled shower.
While the list of amenities is a long one, some additional highlights include garage parking for four cars, central air, Lutron programmable lighting and shades, ornamental exterior lighting, a bluestone patio and an irrigation system.
“This is a striking example of an ‘artful contemporary’,” says Sheriff. “Throughout every room, you can feel the warmth and the pleasure of the people who live here. If you are looking for a chic, private oasis with convenience and ambiance, this is it.”
For more information on this truly remarkable home, call Mandy Sheriff at 978-985-6907.
AT A GLANCE:
· 4 bedrooms
· 3.5 baths
· 4,365 square feet
· 1.9 acres
· $1,650,000
LISTED BY:
· Mandy Sheriff
· J Barrett & Company
· 978-985-6907