Not unlike the countless gratified clients she has assisted throughout the last 16 years of her
career, Realtor Martha Anger is “on the move”. After over 10 years at one international luxury
real estate brokerage and 3 years at another European high-end brokerage, both with offices in
and around Cape Ann, Anger has decided to take a leap and align herself with Compass.
“I am thrilled to help grow this exciting new brokerage here on the North Shore and specifically
on Cape Ann where I have lived since 1997,” she says. “What initially drew me to Compass was
their innovation and their disruption of what has remained a relatively staid business for decades.
What they have created is a company centered around culturally like-minded agents powered by
a tech platform that is elevating the industry. In my opinion, Compass is setting the bar and
creating standards for real estate marketing and corporate culture to which other companies will
aspire.”
Also unique to Compass explains Anger, are two cutting edge programs developed with easy
transitions in mind. “Compass Concierge is a hassle-free way to sell your home faster and for a
higher price with services like staging, flooring, painting and more while Compass Coming Soon
gives buyers and their agents a heads up that your home is about to hit the market. This helps to
drive interest with exclusive marketing and gain insights before officially launching.”
While Compass may be new to the area, the company is well-established with regional offices
from coast to coast including 10 in the greater Boston area with another scheduled to open on the
North Shore this fall. If you are thinking of buying or selling, call Martha Anger at
781-727-4547.
AT A GLANCE:
• Martha Anger
• Compass
• 781-727-4547
||||