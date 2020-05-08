Featuring nine generous rooms, a pretty half acre lot, and a phenomenal three-car garage with soaring 14’ ceilings, this recently updated colonial holds the key to one of the best kept secrets north of Boston, believes LUX Realty’s Phil Bowler, who lists the property for $599,900. “So many people have overlooked Merrimac because they have this preconceived notion that it is ‘so far away’ while in reality, it is only 20 minutes from the north shore and is easily accessible to Routes 110 & 495, New Hampshire and the seacoast. That is a very short drive in exchange for extra space, more land, and an affordable price tag.”
Sited on one of the few cul de sac neighborhoods in town, the home’s commanding façade is further enhanced by granite hardscapes, stone walls, cobblestone walkways, and colorful perennials. Step through either of the two front entryways to find an array of adaptable spaces ideal for entertaining, including a tremendous living room with masonry fireplace, a formal dining room with large bay window, and a front-to-back family room with cathedral ceilings, hardwood floors, a pellet stove, and glass doors to a backyard-facing deck. The adjacent kitchen has been masterfully remodeled with bright white cabinets, subway tiling, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops, and a generous dining peninsula. Rounding off this main level is an updated half bath and a versatile home office or guest bedroom.
Four big bedrooms with double-wide closets on the second floor include a beautiful master suite complete with a new spa-like bath boasting a tiled walk-in shower and a marble-topped vanity. A second full bath offers double sinks and a tub/shower combination.
This amazing home also offers an over-sized basement with a custom wine cellar, a large attic, and a remarkable 35’ room above the garage. Featuring an extra-large Palladian window and sky lit ceiling, this unfinished space would make for a perfect great room, media room, or in-law perhaps. Additionally, find a brand new septic and newer furnace, water tank, and roof.
To schedule a safe and private showing of this meticulously maintained home, call Realtor Phil Bowler at 508-982-1292. For a virtual 3D tour of 2 Heath Brook Road in Merrimac, visit www.my.matterport.com .
AT A GLANCE:
· 9 rooms
· 4-5 bedrooms
· 2.5 baths
· 3,000 square feet
· $599,900
LISTED BY:
· Phil Bowler
· LUX Realty
· 508-982-1292
||||