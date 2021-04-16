While the façade of this four-bedroom Rowley home is indeed impressive, it is but a tease to what waits inside. Despite its young age of just 11 years, it shows more like new construction, thanks to meticulous care and eye-popping renovations. Sited at the end of a cul-de-sac on an elevated lot of nearly 21/2 acres, this center-entrance Colonial is listed by Rowley Realty’s John McCarthy for $849,900.
Classic in its design, the main level is strikingly appointed with gleaming hardwood floors, crown moldings and oversized windows. A thoughtful mix of formal and leisurely rooms includes a private study with French doors and bookcases, an elegant front-to–back living/dining room with commanding pillars, built-in cubbies and decorative wainscoting, and a tremendous family room with a fireplace and a grand picture window overlooking the woodsy backyard. Sure to impress even the most discriminating of chefs, the newly redesigned kitchen boasts bright white cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless-steel appliances, recessed and pendant lighting, a walk-in pantry and a center island. Rounding off this impressive level is a powder room and a screened-in three-season porch with a vaulted cedar ceiling.
On the second floor find four generous bedrooms, a shared full bath and a sumptuous primary suite with a large California designed walk-in closet and a recently remodeled spa-inspired bath featuring a quartz-topped double vanity, porcelain flooring and a glass-enclosed marble shower with seating.
Additional highlights of this spectacular home include a walk-out finished lower level with full bath, a lovely patio with fire pit, a walk-up attic, a two-car garage and central air conditioning.
“This special home is in a newer subdivision not far from Routes 1 and 95, downtown Rowley, the New Hampshire border and the commuter rail,” says McCarthy. “Complete with exquisite finishes and fine workmanship throughout, it is pretty spectacular.”
An open house for 22 Dexter Drive, Rowley, is planned for Saturday and Sunday, April 24 and 25.
For more information, or to schedule a private viewing, call John McCarthy at 978-835-2573.
AT A GLANCE:
· 4 bedrooms
· 3.5 baths
· 3,131 square feet + finished basement
· $ 849,900
LISTED BY:
· John McCarthy
· Rowley Realty
· 978-835-2573