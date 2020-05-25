Your summer sanctuary awaits - just when you needed it the most. Located in a beautiful seaside setting on one of Swampscott’s most beloved streets, this designer-owned custom colonial is somewhat reminiscent of a quaint country cottage from the curb. Once inside however, be prepared to find a fluid floor plan ideal for every day modern living.
“You can make the most of the season at this unique oasis with an in-ground pool and easy access to area beaches. Even in the colder months its generous layout lends itself to easy entertaining,” says Realtor Susan Bridge of J Barrett & Company, who lists the property for $1,149,000. “Luxurious indoor and outdoor spaces come together perfectly to showcase exquisite craftsmanship and custom details throughout.”
A meandering stone path encompassed by mature plantings and professional landscaping leads the way into a sky-lit foyer resembling a tranquil sunroom with floor to ceiling windows and a marble floor. Step through French doors and into a living room well-appointed with crown moldings, hardwood flooring, and a gas fireplace with marble surround. Just adjacent, the formal dining room is enhanced by walls of windows and an arched doorway flanked by custom china closets. The remodeled kitchen is cheery and purposeful with bright white cabinetry, Energy Star appliances, granite counter tops, a center island with storage and ample seating, and doors to a custom two-tier deck. Also on this level, find a tranquil family room, a half bath with decorative bead board, and two additional adaptable rooms.
Occupying the second floor are four bedrooms, including the master suite featuring a wood burning fireplace, a newly renovated tiled bath with walk-in shower and 4 closets. A fifth bedroom shares the lower-most level with a full bath, an additional family room and a laundry room, setting the stage for a teen suite or in-law perhaps.
Back outside, the country club-like pool area is enhanced by a slate surround, stone pillars, flagstone walkways, a shed, and a gazebo.
“This could quite possibly be the home of your dreams,” says Bridge. “With its amazing details, easy flow and proximity to two beaches, it is the perfect place to settle in and just enjoy life.”
For more information, or to schedule a private viewing in accordance with Covid19 protocol, call Susan Bridge at 617-823-9806.
AT A GLANCE:
· 5 bedrooms
· 3 full and 1 half baths
· 3,550 square feet
· $1,149,000
LISTED BY:
· Susan Bridge
· J Barrett & Company
· 617-823-9806 · www.jbarrettrealty.com
