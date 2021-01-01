Tucked away on three private acres atop a quiet hilltop, this shingle-style manse in sought-after Beverly Farms is the epitome of unassuming sophistication. Despite its impressive stature however, this is a residence that lives comfortably, explains J Barrett & Company’s Josephine Baker who lists it for $3,395,000.
“This is what I call pure understated elegance,” she says. “Drenched in natural light thanks to over-sized and transom windows throughout, this phenomenal home has been meticulously and thoughtfully renovated, yet there is nothing fussy about it. It is truly well-suited for everyday living.”
A bright and cheery entryway with walls of closets and inconspicuous cupboards ushers you into a gorgeous main level. Among its many formal and casual spaces, find living and dining rooms with wood burning fireplaces, a cozy family room with a fireplace flanked by custom shelving, a flexible game room, a handsome library with fireplace and built-in entertainment center, a spacious guest bedroom suite, and a very pretty sunroom enhanced by a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace and doors to a circular bluestone patio. As attractive as it is efficient, the gourmet kitchen with dining nook and center island features high-end appliances, a wet bar with wine fridge, granite counter tops and generous custom cabinetry. Rounding off this floor is a convenient powder room.
Ascend one of two staircases to find an adaptable home office and five bedrooms, two of which offer private balconies. While all of these rooms are spacious, it is the master bedroom that is guaranteed to take one’s breath away. Offering two walk-in closets, built-in dressers and a spacious sitting room, this spectacular suite also features a luxurious bath with radiant heated flooring, a double vanity, a large seamless steam shower and a sumptuous soaking tub.
Should you possibly find yourself in need of more space, fear not for this home is heightened by a tremendous walk-out lower level with two bedrooms, two baths, a family room, a kitchen and a second laundry. While the lower level has been used as an au pair suite in the past, Baker points out that its far-reaching potential would make it ideal for private offices should one desire a space in which to operate a home business.
Additional highlights of this amazing property include striking perennial gardens, a detached two-car garage, a gunite pool, a cabana with a ¾ bath, and a large level yard perfect for any number of outdoor sports. While it is just steps from the village and only minutes to private West Beach, this home is also close to all major routes for easy commuting.
To schedule a viewing of this dazzling offering, or for more information, call Jo Baker at 978-808-3378.
AT A GLANCE:
· 6 bedrooms
· 6 full and 1 half bath
· 3.04 acres
· 6,080 square feet
· $3,395,000
LISTED BY:
· Josephine Baker
· J Barrett & Company
· 978-808-3378 · www.jbarrettrealty.com
