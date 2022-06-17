Sited along the water’s edge, this spectacular custom-built masterpiece in Nahant boasts uninterrupted views of the Atlantic Ocean in a private cove, nearly 3,000 square feet of luxurious living space which abuts 2 acres of conservation land in close proximity to Tudor Beach and the town’s esteemed public golf course. Presented by J Barrett & Company’s Lopes Group, this one-of-a-kind, unbeatable opportunity is newly priced at $2,199,985.
“This pristine seaside home lends itself very well to luxury entertaining and relaxing,” says listing agent Melissa Dias-Lopes. “When this house was constructed, it was done with the utmost precision to ensure maintenance-free living for years to come. This careful consideration in every aspect is most apparent in the things that you don’t necessarily see, like its high-efficiency radiant heating system, the new whole house generator, concrete decks, and the state-of-the-art engineered foundation system.”
The exterior and interior wall systems consist of hard cell insulation, which provides maximum climate control, waterproofing and soundproofing. A freshly painted stucco exterior leads the way into a wide open main level featuring a two-story sky lit foyer, bleached and pickled wood flooring, custom-built bleached oak open staircase, alabaster light fixtures, crown moldings, walls of glass, and endless vistas at every turn. Anchoring this space is a sprawling living/family room heightened by a marble bathroom, an intricate, custom-built wall unit, a gas fireplace, a wet bar in “bird’s eye” maple, and French doors to an oceanfront wraparound concrete/tile deck with weather resistant galvanized dipped steel railings and a natural gas-fed stainless barbeque. A spacious dining area with upholstered built-in window seating blends seamlessly with a gorgeous chef’s kitchen complete with new granite countertops, custom cabinetry, and commercial grade stainless steel appliances, including a built-in espresso machine.
Sharing the second floor are three generous bedrooms, including a sumptuous owner’s suite with double closets, upholstered window seats, wide-plank wood flooring, surround-sound system, a separating sitting room/office, and two private balconies with ocean and city views. Rounding off the master suite is a laundry room, and a spa-inspired marble bath with a steam shower, a jetted soaking tub, and large vanity. The second floor also boasts a second full marble bathroom and two full-sized bedrooms, one with a large walk-in closet, and both with esteemed views of the outdoor amenities.
On a very long list of additional highlights find a Crestron whole house sound system, two-car garage with new doors, an outdoor shower, a secluded alcove with swaying hammock, a grass-covered front yard and a custom stone side deck only steps to the ocean.
AT A GLANCE:
· 7 rooms
· 3 bedrooms
· 2 full and 1 half bath
· 2,948 square feet
· $2,199,985
LISTED BY:
· The Lopes Group
· J Barrett & Company
· Melissa Dias-Lopes
· 617-835-2394