Sited on the quiet side of Washington Square East in the former and now artfully reimagined Knights of Columbus building, “The Breakaway at Salem Common” is the city’s newest opportunity for the discerning renter. Consisting of 18 luxury flats and townhomes, each distinct unit brings an eclectic blend of traditional and current styles and every upscale amenity imaginable. This much anticipated development by Jay Goldberg of Spire Investments is marketed by MerryFox Realty.
The monumental project was a true labor of love, recounts Goldberg. Following nine long months navigating the permitting process and attaining five different variances, the developer and his team were finally “given the green light” to proceed with the restoration of the circa 1819 mansion and the demolition of the function hall that had been added in the 1970s.
“When undertaking a project such as this, most developers will choose to keep it simple by using the same materials and designs throughout. Our intent was to make every space its own which was quite challenging and time consuming, but totally worth the commitment. You will find nothing ‘cookie cutter’ with this upscale renovation,” he says.
In the original mansion find five apartments with tall Italianate windows and remastered limestone carvings, including two loft units featuring exposed brick and striking black fixtures for a more industrial twist on the classic style. A generous hallway connects to the three-story elevatored addition and the more contemporary 13 apartments. Regardless of which one-, two- or three-bedroom unit you choose, expect to see high ceilings, 8-to-10-foot crown moldings, ornate woodworking, hardwood flooring, in-unit laundries and tiled master baths with radiant heat. Generous floor plans ranging from 700 to 2,900 square feet are highlighted by living/dining rooms with marble fireplaces and designer kitchens beautifully appointed with stainless steel Bosch and Thermador appliances, quartz counter tops and upscale cabinetry.
Located directly across the street from the Common and close to the train station, restaurants and shopping, “The Breakaway at Salem Common” is further enhanced by state-of-the-art soundproofing, private storage units, bike racks, security surveillance systems, and an on-site parking lot with three electric car charging stations.
“You will not find a boutique offering of this caliber anywhere on the North Shore. In fact, you would be hard pressed to find anything quite like this outside of New York City,” says listing broker Betsy Merry. “If you are searching for a luxurious, elegant lifestyle, this is where you want to be.”
While occupancy is not expected until June, enthusiasm is mounting. With four units already reserved, interested parties are urged to act now. For more information or to submit your application, call Betsy Merry at 508-641-6241.
AT A GLANCE:
1-, 2- and 3-bedroom flats and townhouse apartments
700-2,900 square feet
$2,500-$5,000/month
MARKETED BY:
MerryFox Realty
Betsy Merry
Dan Fox
978-740-0008
