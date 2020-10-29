If you are like most people these days, an escape from reality is “just what the doctor ordered”. Well, here it is – your remedy for peace, calm and tranquility. Nestled on 3.79 acres of prime Gloucester real estate, this waterfront cottage on beloved Wingaersheek/Coffins Beach affords private access to approximately 90,000 square feet of upland and dunes, and 75,000 square feet of sandy coast. Listed for $3,100,000, this unique and truly extraordinary opportunity is presented by Shelly Shuka of J Barrett & Company.
Anchored on stone outcroppings high above the beach, this home offers countless possibilities. Used on a seasonal basis, this charming single-level cottage features two bedrooms with exposed beam ceilings, one bath, a cozy kitchen, a living room with brick fireplace and a large sunroom with wood floors and walls of windows.
When you are not exploring the rocky shoreline or basking on the beach, you will want to be on the generous ocean-facing deck where you will surely enjoy stunning sunsets and the ever-changing views of the Essex River, Crane’s Beach, Conomo Point, Hog Island and the Atlantic Ocean.
“This timeless legacy cottage has been enjoyed by many generations where it was believed that ‘sandy feet were a must’,” says Shuka. “Imagine being able to boat, fish or swim from one of the most coveted beaches on the East Coast. It really is all about the premier location and the unparalleled views. A property that offers this degree of unspoiled natural beauty is rarely available. Don’t wait. It’s your turn.”
For more information, or to schedule a private showing or to view the stunning virtual tour, call Shelly Shuka at 508-932-0102.
AT A GLANCE:
· 2 bedrooms
· 1 bath
· 1,300 square feet
· 3.79 waterfront acres
· $3,100,000
LISTED BY:
· Shelly Shuka
· J Barrett & Company
· 508-932-0102 · www.jbarrettrealty.com
