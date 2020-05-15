Offering a much-needed bastion of calm, serenity and privacy, this splendid brick colonial overlooks the crystal clear waters of Wenham Lake with over 21 acres of rolling fields and lawns, an in-ground pool, a detached four-car garage with caretaker unit, and a working gentleman’s farm. Proudly presented by Amanda Armstrong of Engel & Volkers By the Sea, this rare opportunity is listed for $2,850,000.
“You feel your cares slip away as you wind down the secluded drive past old growth trees and fieldstone pillars and roll up to the walled courtyard,” says Armstrong. “This home has been carefully renovated to blend modern convenience seamlessly with the home’s rich history, while preserving the simple pleasures of country life.”
The flexible and light-filled main level is exquisitely appointed with gleaming hardwood floors, classic wainscoting, and decorative moldings and trims throughout. The elegant formal living and dining rooms feature tall French doors and floor-to-ceiling windows opening to a water-facing bluestone patio, and both are enhanced by fireplaces with intricately carved mantles, custom built-ins, and recessed lighting. Just adjacent and ideal for the consummate entertainer, the gourmet kitchen with breakfast nook dazzles with bright white cabinetry, quartz counter tops, professional grade appliances, and a full-service butler’s pantry with prep sink and loads of storage. More relaxed spaces on this floor include a family room and library/home office with raised paneling, walls of bookshelves and cabinets, and wood-burning fireplaces.
A grand staircase leads to a sprawling upper level host to a comfortable den with a custom-built entertainment center and window seats, a convenient laundry room, four full baths, and four bedrooms, highlighted by the master suite with fireplace, double sinks, and over-sized walk-in shower.
Storage is plentiful thanks to a large dry basement, generous attic space, and a barn spacious enough for large equipment. Additionally, new owners will take comfort in knowing that all systems have been updated and that there is a back-up generator, private water and sewer, and underground electric. Located just 22 miles north of Boston, and surrounded by the stunning reservations and open spaces for which Hamilton-Wenham is famed, this truly astounding property is also moments from Beverly Airport, the MBTA commuter rail, and all major highways.
"This would be an ideal property for a chef or restauranteur who might be looking to do farm to table or it could be the ultimate family compound and year-round home for someone who cherishes the countless amenities of living on the North Shore but needs to be close to Boston and Logan," suggests Armstrong. "The current owner used this as a weekend retreat, and it is the perfect estate for a busy executive, self-contained and peaceful but offering plenty of activities for the restless and an endless number of places to store all your toys. For those with school-age children, there is also the highly ranked Hamilton-Wenham school system."
For more information, or to schedule a safe viewing, call The Amanda Armstrong Group at 978-879-6322.
AT A GLANCE:
· 4 bedrooms
· 4 full and 1 half baths
· 4,637 square feet
· 21.35 acres
· $2,850,000
·
LISTED BY:
· Amanda Armstrong, Private Office Advisor
· President’s Circle Award Winner
· The Amanda Armstrong Group
· Engel & Volkers By the Sea
· 978-879-6322 · www.bythesea.evusa.com
