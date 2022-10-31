Should you be an empty nester, a snow bird or simply a down-sizer with a penchant for the luxurious, Wenham Pines could be your next stop. Featuring 24 upscale homes thoughtfully designed for those 55 and over, this sought-after active community is nearing completion as its last two units enter the final phase of construction. Presented by partners Alle Cutler and Deb Evans of J Barrett & Company, each is newly listed for $1,350,000.
“The magnitude of open space at Wenham Pines really sets it apart from other 55+ communities. While it is convenient to highways and the train, it is idyllically set on 32 private acres surrounded entirely by nature and abutting Wenham Golf Course,” explains Evans.
Though the two remaining homes differ slightly, both offer single-level, fluid floor plans with high-end appointments such as hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, custom woodwork and soaring 9’ ceilings. A welcoming front porch and subsequently a large and gracious foyer leads you into a generous living/ dining room complete with a gas fireplace with marble surround and double glass doors to a sprawling deck. Wide open to ensure the hosts are never far from their guests, the gourmet kitchen is stunningly sleek with premium bright-white cabinets with under mount lighting, tiled back splash, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and a center island with plenty of seating and bonus storage. For those seeking a bit more solitude, there is a comfortable den with French doors for privacy.
Two bedrooms include the primary suite featuring dual walk-in closets and a spa-inspired bath with double sinks and over-sized glass shower and a guest room boasting a full bath with tub and shower. Additional highlights of these homes include two-car garages, central air conditioning, shared half baths with pedestal sinks, generous laundry spaces and ample storage.
“With more than 2,400 square feet of smartly designed living space, each and every one of these homes lives and feels like a single family residence,” says Cutler. “This is low maintenance, carefree living at its finest. With only two units remaining and a planned completion by the end of the year, the time to make your move is now.”
For more information, or to schedule a showing, call Alle Cutler at 978-767-5468 or Deb Evans at 978-314-5970.
AT A GLANCE:
· 2 bedrooms plus a den
· 2 full and 1 half bath
· 2,400+ square feet
· $1,350,000
LISTED BY:
· Alle Cutler, 978-767-5468
· Deb Evans, 978-314-5970
· J Barrett & Co. · www.jbarrettrealty.com