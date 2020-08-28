If easy living, unparalleled solitude, and extraordinary views are what you’ve been looking for, consider your search ended. Perched upon a scenic hilltop 102 feet above sea level, this stunning West Gloucester contemporary comes complete with an open floor plan and incomparable panoramic vistas of the Annisquam River, Cape Ann Marina, the harbor and beyond. In the summer months the views include the fireworks over the harbor as well as the Parade of Sail during the annual Schooner Festival. Presented by Martha Anger of Engel and Völkers By the Sea, this special property is newly listed for $1,749,000.
“This is a very unique home set on an unheard of 2.81 acres,” she says. “When the sellers purchased it back in 2003, they immediately started an extensive renovation. Using the most experienced and respected contractors in the area, they successfully shaped beautiful and relaxing spaces both inside and out.”
A meandering stone path bordered by natural outcroppings, wildflowers, native plants, berries, specimen trees and an apple tree leads to the formal front entrance and a tiled foyer with radiant heat. Wrapped in over-sized windows for optimal views, the living room straight ahead features hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, a stone fireplace made from Rockport granite, access to one of the home’s multiple decks, and a seamless transition to a dining room with a built-in, two-sided glass curio cabinet with storage. Masterfully redesigned, the adjacent kitchen with sky lit cathedral ceiling is attractive as well as functional with wood cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances including a double wall oven and wine cooler, a center island, a custom pantry, and a show-stopping collaboratively designed stained-glass window. Completing this main level are two bedrooms with mini split cooling systems and a renovated shared bath.
Ascend the soaring staircase to an amazing master suite — a true oasis featuring walls of ocean-facing windows, a wood burning fireplace, central air conditioning, two custom walk-in closets, a separate sitting room, and a door off the bedroom to a private deck which accesses the roof top deck with panoramic views. Its spa-inspired bath boasts glass tiling, an elevated soaking tub, and a glass-blocked shower.
On a long list of additional and remarkable amenities, find a partially finished basement which is above grade and has windows with views, a wine cellar, a three-car garage, a heated driveway, newer heating and hot water systems, Bose surround sound, and a restored gazebo. This location is a short distance from Stage Fort Park and the Gloucester Dog Park as well as Ravenswood Park, Tompson Reservation, Mount Ann Park and Red Rocks. It is also convenient to both the West Gloucester (1.7mi) and downtown Gloucester (1.4mi) commuter rail stations.
“Although this home is close to town, shopping, beaches and major routes for commuting, it affords this wonderful sense of privacy,” says Anger. “Because the house is so elevated, you feel as though you are sitting above the trees with nothing standing in the way of the ever-changing harbor views. This is stress-free, undisturbed living at its finest.”
For more information on this very special offering, or to schedule a private COVID-19-safe showing, call Martha Anger at 781-727-4547.
AT A GLANCE:
3 bedrooms
2 full baths
Approximately 3,000 square feet
$1,749,000
LISTED BY:
Martha Anger
Engel & Völkers By the Sea
781-727-4547