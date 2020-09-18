For those putting immediate travel plans on hold in the wake of the current circumstances, this custom designed colonial could very well be the answer to easing those quarantine woes. Nestled on a beautifully manicured 1.5 acre lot in West Newbury, this meticulously maintained residence comes complete with a beautifully landscaped oasis boasting fastidious stonework, a patio with pergola, an in-ground gunite pool with pool house, and a multi-tiered deck with distinctive areas for intimate gatherings. Presented by Byron Lane of 1 North Team at LUX Realty North Shore, this special retreat is listed for $890,000.
“Even with its convenience to major commuter routes, downtown Newburyport, Salisbury and Hampton, New Hampshire, this home is so privately located that it feels like a ‘staycation’ every day of the year,” says the Realtor. “It is a great property with all the bells and whistles.”
The sunny and bright main level is highlighted by a chef’s kitchen featuring granite counter tops, white shaker-style cabinets, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances including a double wall oven, and a breakfast nook. Just adjacent, a sunken family room with vaulted ceiling and a commanding brick fireplace flanked by custom shelving provides the perfect space for entertaining or day to day living. For gatherings a bit more structured, find a living room with decorative wainscoting and crown moldings and an elegant dining room enhanced by a fireplace with ornate mantel and wall sconces, chair rails, and double French doors to a three-season room overlooking the backyard.
Sharing the flight above are four bedrooms with hardwood floors, including the en suite master complete with a generous walk-in closet. A second full bath rounds off this level.
Additional amenities include a half bath on the first floor, a whole-house generator, a full basement, a pull-down attic, and an over-sized detached four-car garage with workshop.
For more information, or to schedule a private showing, call Byron Lane at 978-490-5412.
AT A GLANCE:
· 4 bedrooms
· 2 full and 1 half bath
· 2,872 square feet
· 1.56 acres
· $890,000
LISTED BY:
· Byron Lane
· 1 North Team at Lux Realty North Shore
· 978-490-5412 · www.luxrealtynorthshore.com
