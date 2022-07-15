In 1880, this imposing home was built on land purchased for a mere $1,000. More than 200 years later, after impeccable renovations and thoughtful modernizations, the six bedroom manse has hit the market for $2,750,000.
“This is a very special property where life can be lived to the fullest,” promises Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty listing agent Kathleen Murphy. “Understated yet elegant, this historic beauty is located on one of the finest streets in all of Andover.”
An eclectic combination of various historical styles, the home’s Second Empire design is striking from the curb with its Mansard roof and wrap-around porch featuring dentil moldings and ornate balustrades. Convivial double doors usher you into a main level beautified by original oak and wide pine floors, Victorian millwork and 11-foot ceilings. Ideal for any level of entertaining, a well-balanced mix of formal and casual rooms include a proper living room with raised paneling, wood burning fireplace and custom window seats; a generous dining room with French doors and decorative wainscoting; and a relaxed family room with a walls of windows and an easy, open flow to the kitchen. Offering everything today’s home chef could wish for, this remodeled space features stainless steel appliances including a Sub Zero refrigerator, granite counter tops, a large island, a spacious dining nook and access to a screened porch.
A sweeping staircase leads to the second floor where you can expect to see a home office, two bedrooms and two full baths. Also sharing this level is a grand primary suite comprised of a light-filled bedroom with two walk-in closets, a sitting room with gas fireplace, unique “eye-brow” windows, and a spa-like marble and granite bathroom with jetted soaking tub and separate over-sized shower. A third level is home to an additional office, three guest bedrooms, a full bath and a private den.
A short stroll to Andover’s vibrant downtown and just 20 minutes to Boston, this stunning one-acre property is completed by a newer HVAC system and Viessman furnace, a three-bay garage, a children’s playhouse and a heated salt-water pool with pebbled bottom and hot tub.
“There is enough room for everyone in this home,” says Murphy. “Whether you have a ‘multi-family’ situation, a ‘work-at-home’ situation, or simply a house full of people wanting their own space, this could be the home for you.”
This special offering is shown by appointment only. For more information, or to schedule a viewing, call Kathleen Murphy at 603-498-6817.
AT A GLANCE:
· 6 bedrooms
· 5 full and 1 half bath
· 7,299 square feet
· $2,750,000
LISTED BY:
· Kathleen Murphy
· Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty
· 603-498-6817 · www.KathleenMurphyRealEstate.com