Bring your beach towels, lounge chairs, clear vision and brilliant imagination. This charming 100 year old Cape Ann residence is brand new to market – and just in time for summer. Situated in Gloucester’s sought-after Lanesville neighborhood, the property is just minutes to secluded Plum Cove Beach, an active community center, and the towns’ quaint and picturesque village. Presented by Martha Anger of Compass, it lists for $699,000.
“What you have here is a house with really great bones, seasonal peeks of the ocean and a location that it is absolutely phenomenal,” says the Realtor. “Families, singles, retirees – everyone loves this beautiful and creative area because it is truly all-encompassing.”
Solidly built and well-cared for, the home features a thoughtful and sensible layout for today’s modern lifestyle. A cozy living room with brick fireplace and multiple windows for optimal natural light, also features wall to wall carpeting with original hardwood flooring under, should the new owner prefer. Just adjacent, find a formal dining room enhanced by a bay window and period appropriate built-in cupboards and shelving. The fully applianced kitchen is perfectly functional with loads of space for the inspired cook. A three-season sunroom complete with electric heat is the ideal spot from which to enjoy lazy summer days or relaxed autumn evenings. A half bath rounds out this space.
Should you prefer to take your leisure time outside, the lovely yard is an ideal choice for all of your outdoor activities. Additional features of this property include a full, dry basement for storage; attractive and efficient cast iron baseboards; and a detached two-car garage with plenty of room for a music or art studio perhaps.
“Plum Cove Beach and Lanesville itself, are two of Gloucester’s best kept secrets,” says Anger. “Tucked away from the hustle and bustle, it’s more controlled and secluded yet you are still close to town and major routes. This home has a lot to offer.”
For more information, call Martha Anger at 781-727-4547.
AT A GLANCE:
• 3 bedrooms
• 1.5 baths
• 1,334+ square feet
• $699,000
LISTED BY:
• Martha Anger
• Compass
• 781-727-4547