BEVERLY — When Geneva Flowers returns home after a double shift as a registered nurse in the emergency department at Beverly Hospital, her husband and 10-month-old son are usually fast asleep.
That's actually good news for Flowers, who worries about bringing home the coronavirus after long days caring for patients.
"If anybody gets sick, the guilt I'll have is a real fear," she said.
Flowers, 36, is one of the many medical workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic. The Danvers resident and Gloucester native spoke with The Salem News on April 14 about what it's like to work in a hospital emergency room in these unprecedented times, and the solace she and her colleagues have taken in the overwhelming support they have received from the community.
What is it like in the emergency department right now?
The days have changed so much in the last couple of weeks and every day is so ever-changing. In the ER, you never know what you're going to get — car crashes, strokes, all kinds of traumas. You expect that. Now, even though we're being told what to expect, there's still a lot of unknowns. Every day you come in and it's scary and you don't know what you're going to face.
What is a day like for you?
I come in at seven in the morning and we get our shift report. The ER is divided into various spaces. You have to get a good story and good background on every patient and keep the lower-suspicious patients away (from those with confirmed cases of COVID-19). We're just doing the best we can trying to give them the right care. Symptom management is a lot of what we can do and making sure they have stable vitals.
What is the impact on you emotionally?
I personally go through waves. Waxing and waning emotions. Today I'm having a bit of a harder day. Some days I feel so confident we're going to be OK and that we're not going to be overwhelmed and we're going to be prepared. Then we'll get a string of patients and I'll be overwhelmed that the surge is going to be difficult. What if I bring this home to my family? What happens if I get sick? We have a good team, we work for a wonderful hospital. But I'm riding a wave, for sure.
I feel really lucky to work here. I've always loved working with the community where I'm from. We laugh and we joke with each other. Now that fear is, "Am I going to see my friends here, my friends' grandparents, my old teachers?"
What kind of support have you received from the community?
The community has rallied behind us. We've gotten cards from little kids, homemade masks, candy, flowers. Never before have people thanked me for my service and now it's happening every day.
What has it been like for patients to not have visitors?
It's hard, but people have been super understanding of that. We've been using our own phones to FaceTime families (of the patients), because a lot of elderly patients don't have phones. Some families have a harder time than others.
What is it like when someone passes away without a family member present?
We're trying to be lenient (with visitations). We have (revised) our policy about end-of-life needs. But I've had family members say, "I still have to go to work and I don't know if I can if I tell them that I came here."
How is your family doing?
My husband works in a group home and one of his clients was tested, so he stayed at the group home for six days. My mother and mother-in-law have been stepping up to help care for my son. They're both in their 60s. If anybody gets sick, the guilt I'll have is a real fear. My son has been waking up with a swollen eye and the pediatrician's office doesn't want me to bring him in. They're insisting we do a tele-medicine visit.
What type of precautions are nurses taking to protect their families?
A lot of staff come in clean clothes, change into scrubs, then change into clean clothes before you go home. Others go in a back entrance of their home and change right away. Then you shower right away. I try to work a double shift, so everybody's asleep when I get home.
Are you just taking things day to day?
I have my sister's bridal shower on May 9 and I haven't canceled yet. I don't know if it's denial or it's hope. I cannot imagine that it's still going to be like this through the summer. I can't wrap my head around it. I'm ready for it to be over already.
Is there anything else you'd like people to know?
In the emergency room we just feel so supported by the community and that's been super helpful. So much of the stress is the unknown and we're as scared as anybody else. But we're committed to coming in every day and caring for people.
Staff writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535 or pleighton@salemnews.com.
