Danvers, MA (01923)

Today

Cloudy skies this morning will become partly cloudy this afternoon. High 44F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with a mix of rain and snow late. Some sleet may mix in. Low 32F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 60%.