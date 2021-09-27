FROM ANDREWS MCMEEL SYNDICATION
FOR RELEASE: TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 28, 2021
ASTROGRAPH by Eugenia Last
Plunge into opportunities without hesitation and learn all you can as you strive to be at the top of your game. Impress those around you with your stamina and undying desire to make a difference. Proceed with enthusiasm, an open mind and hope for a better future. You can make big, positive changes if you work hard.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Don't give up; see what you can do to make your dreams come true. Show passion in all that you do, and you will surpass your expectations and gain respect and support as you move forward.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Beware impulsive spending. Draw up a sound budget and stick to it. Knowing where your money is going will make you feel better about your future and eager to plan and set new goals.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Take care of all the details yourself, and you will not be disappointed in the outcome. Speak up and position yourself for advancement. A diligent yet unique approach will pay off.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- An emotional incident will make you look bad if you are insensitive. Take a moment to put yourself in someone's shoes before you say something you regret. Romance is favored.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Think twice before purchasing something you don't need. Organize your bills and reconcile your bank account. Knowing exactly where you stand financially will bring you peace of mind.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Follow your heart, do something creative and fix up your space. Make yourself comfortable and set goals that encourage happiness and peace of mind. Commit to someone you love.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Don't stop until you reach your destination. Falling short will lead to criticism or an emotional scene that will leave you feeling down. Don't overreact.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Get together with someone who boosts your morale and encourages you to follow your heart. A change of plans will play out in your favor by allowing you to do something you've been putting off.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Impulsive spending won't make you feel better. Use your knowledge and intelligence to help you make better decisions. Be open to suggestions, but in the end, do what works best for you.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Say little and do a lot. Change your outlook to help overcome any adversity you face or trouble that someone causes. Anger will solve nothing, but actions will speak louder than words.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Minimize health risks. Avoid crowded events, regardless of who is attending. Spend more time with close friends and family who look out for your best interests. Refuse to let a job or domestic change disrupt your plans.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Make adjustments to how you deal with friends and relatives. Be ready to compromise if necessary, but don't give in to emotional blackmail. Try to enforce equality and fair play.
(Visit Eugenialast.com, or join Eugenia on Twitter/Facebook/LinkedIn.)
** ** **
(EDITORS: For editorial questions, please contact Reed Jackson at rjackson@amuniversal.com)
COPYRIGHT 2021 United Feature Syndicate, Inc.
DISTRIBUTED BY ANDREWS MCMEEL SYNDICATION FOR UFS