• How much do renovations increase home value? Different renovations can have varying degrees of impact on your home's value. Rather than think about how much a renovation will increase your home's value, it's important to determine how much that renovation will cost to get a sense of what you will be able to recoup. Replacing your garage door, for example, might add more than $4,400 to resale value, while replacing windows can add more than $13,700 — but those windows are recouping only around 70 percent of their cost, while the garage door recoups all of its. price, plus a little more. The best projects are the renovations that enhance the home's worth in a buyer's eyes while recouping a lot of their outlay from the homeowner's pocket.
• How do you pay for renovations when buying a home? There are financing options that allow you to buy a home and pay for renovation expenses at the same time. For example, the Fannie Mae HomeStyle loan bundles the money you need to buy a new property and the money you need for renovations into one loan. The maximum you can borrow is 75 percent of the as-completed value of the home after the renovation. FHA 203(k) loans are also designed to cover renovations when buying a home, although there are some additional limitations with this route: A 203(k) loan can't cover luxury add-ons like a swimming pool or outdoor fireplace.
• How much remodeling can be done with $100,000? You can make some major upgrades to your home with a $100,000 budget. For example, you might convert your attic into living space (around $40,000, according to HomeAdvisor), add a standard bathroom (around $35,000), a 50-square-foot mudroom ($12,000) and a simple sunroom (somewhere between $8,000 and $11,000). No matter what you decide to do to your home, you can stretch that $100,000 further by focusing on more affordable materials: standard (vs custom) cabinets, cheaper wallpaper and non-luxury finishes, for instance.
• How long do kitchen renovations take? The time to complete a kitchen renovation depends on the size of the kitchen and the scope of the work. For example, if your plans include a new backsplash, a fresh coat of paint on the cabinets and a new dishwasher, the project shouldn't take long — maybe a week or two. However, if your project involves rearranging the layout of the room, installing new electrical wiring, ripping up the floor and other major steps, be ready to order out (or move out of your house) for a while. What you want to accomplish isn't the only factor, either. The current labor shortage and supply chain issues — stories of six-month delays for sourcing cabinets are common, for example – are stretching the timeline further.
• I want to renovate my house. Where do I start? Establish your goals. For example, is the renovation so you can enjoy the home for the foreseeable future, or are you aiming to increase the value and sell it in hopes of turning a profit? Then, create an outline of everything you want to accomplish, and get quotes from multiple contractors for the cost and timeline. You don't have to go with the cheapest option; go with the one that is most reputable. Before you go too far down the path to starting the project, make a plan for what you're going to do during the renovation. Will you be able to live there during the construction, or do your plans call for gutting the home? If you need to relocate for part of the project, it's important to figure out how to minimize those short-term living costs.