When Joanne Jolly-Kay's youngest daughter went off to college, Joanne went off and got herself an art studio.
A "born artist" who blossomed in high school and went on the earn a fine arts degree from Boston's prestigious Mass College of Art, the Massachusetts' native was a full speed ahead working artists when she hit the all-too-familiar, familiar speed bump of marriage and motherhood. Jolly-Kay, who describes herself as "compulsive, obsessive" about her work, says there was no way she could do a good job raising her two children