Paint your own pottery with Hestia Creations outside at Erik’s Barbershop parking lot, 27 Atlantic Ave, Marblehead, plus EOS Designs Studio “braclace” making next to Shubies - outside in the open parking area.
All ages are welcome to choose from a selection of pottery to paint at our outdoor tables. A terrific chance to engage your inner artist and end up with a beautiful piece of your own making. We will announce when pieces have been glazed, fired, and ready to be picked up at Hestia’s shop in Marblehead.
Jewelry Making
Drop-in on this workshop with EOS Designs Studio in Shubie’s parking area where participants will learn how to make a strung “braclace“– a wrap bracelet that can also be worn as a necklace. We will have a large selection of bead colors and charms to choose from, and all ages are welcome. Young children may need to be assisted by a parent.
SAUGUS
July 3 & 4, Saugus’ Independence Day Block Parties, 9 a.m. — Saugus celebrates the 4th at the Lynnhurst School, 10 Elm St., with games, food and fun! FREE. For more information, visit: https://allevents.in/org/lynnhurst-3rd-and-4th-of-july-block-party/19307585. Lynnhurst 4th of July Celebration
MARBLEHEAD
Friday July 1 through Tuesday, Jul 5, 2:30 a.m. Marblehead of Festival of Arts Concerts @ Crocker Park — Live Performances & Film Festival from Friday 7/1 - Monday 7/4. Bring blankets, lawn chairs, food, family and friends. July 1-4 Friday July 1, through Monday, July 4. Marblehead arts festival. The four-day festival this year includes daily art exhibits and concerts outdoors at Crocker Park on the water. Saturday will see sand sculptures, a regatta, and a kite festival, while Sunday and Monday will have Artisans Markets at Abbott Hall. Full details at: marbleheadfestival.org.
Sunday, July 3rd, 1 to 4:30 p.m., Art On The Avenue,— Engage with your inner artist with all ages pottery painting at Erik’s Barbershop parking lot, 27 Atlantic Ave, plus EOS Designs Studio “braclace” jewelry crafting. All ages welcome.
Monday, July 4, Horribles Parade is back— Parade registration is Sunday at Gerry 5 VFA, 6 to 8 p.m. and iNational Grand Bank parking lot, Monday, 8 to 9:30 a.m. Parade kicks of at 10 a.m., in front of Marblehead Little Theatre, follows traditional route, ending at National Grand Bank's parking lot. For street closures and more information, visit: https://www.marbleheadfestival.org/
Monday, July 4, 9 p.m., Marblehead Fireworks & Harbor Illumination — the harbor will be framed and lit with flares, followed by spectacular fireworks at 9:15. Bring blankets or lawn charis, pack a picnic.
PEABODY
The Ward 1, Monday, July 4, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m in Raddin Park starting with a parade at 9:45 a.m. at Blair Terrace and Lynnfield streets, followed at 10, a.m. in the park with hot dogs, hamburgers, snacks, ice cream, a Most Patriotic Parade Participant contest," a soccer skills challenge, a Potato Sack Race, a Hula Hoop contest, a basketball free throw contest, pie-eating contest and a 50-yard dash. WInners get prizes and everyone gets imited-edition "We're No. 1" shirts.
Ward 2 Fourth of July celebration will take place on Monday, July 4 from 9 a.m. to noon. A bicycle/doll carriage Patriot Parade starts at the end of Blaney Avenue at 9 a.m., followed by other events starting a 9:30 a.m. Call Ward 2 Councilor Arthur Athas for more information at 978-531-5010.
The Ward 3, Monday, July 4, at Connolly Park, starting with a patriotic children's parade at 9:30 a.m., with decorated bikes, strollers, scooters and wagons, followed b races, games and crafts egg toss till noon, hot dogs, cotton candy, ice cream.
Ward 4 in celebrates Independence Day, 9:30 a.m. to 12 noon, at Emerson Park, 34 Perkins St. Starts your morning with the Pledge of Allegiance and National Anthem followed by Patriotic Children's Parade, One Mile Fun Run, races and games, Arts & Crafts, Face Painting, Bounce House, Egg Toss, Hotdogs & Hamburgers, Ice Cream. All welcome.
SALEM
Saturday, July 2, Salem's 4th of July festivities at Derby Wharf— Preconcert events kick-off at 5 p.m. Steel drum band "Dis N Dat" followed at 9:15 p.m., by the Hillyer Festival Orchestra's -'1812 Overture' — Kids Space play area, and fireworks over Salem Harbor. Bring blankets, lawn chairs, folding chairs for seating at Derby and Central Wharves and make it a night to remember. At Salem Maritime National Historic Site. May be cancelled due to COVID surge, so check