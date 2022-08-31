More than 65 food booths will be lined up in and around Peabody Square for the 37th International Festival. Here’s a sample of the lineup:

Abbie D’s

All Saints Church

AzorGrill

Beraka Juice

Big Fin Poke

Brooksby Farm

BSA Troop 59

Christ Community Church

Cub Scout Pack 621

Capito Coffee

Congregational Sons of Israel

Cooking with Nouna

Edible Arrangements

Escola Portuguesa de Peabody

Granite Coast Brewing Company

Holy Ghost Society

La Frontera Sabrosa

La Siesta Restaurante

Maki Sushi Bar & Grill

Mr Petisco

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Peabody Democratic City Committee

Peabody High DECA

Peabody Knights of Columbus

Peabody Institute Library

Peabody Veteran’s Council

Saint John Paul II Shrine of Divine Mercy

Saint Vasilios Church

St. Vasilios Philoptochos Athena

Santoros of Peabody

Sayat Nova Armenian Dance Company

South Congregational Church

St Vasilios Greek Church (Men’s Club)

Stanzy’s Country Ranch

Sweet Stuff Churros

The Kiwanis Club Of Peabody

The Progeria Research Foundation

The Welcome Immigrant Network

Theara Spicy Kitchen

United Polish Organization

For more information on the vendors and their menus, check out https://ifestpeabody.com/food-booths/.

