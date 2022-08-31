More than 65 food booths will be lined up in and around Peabody Square for the 37th International Festival. Here’s a sample of the lineup:
Abbie D’s
All Saints Church
AzorGrill
Beraka Juice
Big Fin Poke
Brooksby Farm
BSA Troop 59
Christ Community Church
Cub Scout Pack 621
Capito Coffee
Congregational Sons of Israel
Cooking with Nouna
Edible Arrangements
Escola Portuguesa de Peabody
Granite Coast Brewing Company
Holy Ghost Society
La Frontera Sabrosa
La Siesta Restaurante
Maki Sushi Bar & Grill
Mr Petisco
Nothing Bundt Cakes
Peabody Democratic City Committee
Peabody High DECA
Peabody Knights of Columbus
Peabody Institute Library
Peabody Veteran’s Council
Saint John Paul II Shrine of Divine Mercy
Saint Vasilios Church
St. Vasilios Philoptochos Athena
Santoros of Peabody
Sayat Nova Armenian Dance Company
South Congregational Church
St Vasilios Greek Church (Men’s Club)
Stanzy’s Country Ranch
Sweet Stuff Churros
The Kiwanis Club Of Peabody
The Progeria Research Foundation
The Welcome Immigrant Network
Theara Spicy Kitchen
United Polish Organization
For more information on the vendors and their menus, check out https://ifestpeabody.com/food-booths/.