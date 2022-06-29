IPSWICH — Firefighters dispatched to 128 High St. at 4:45 a.m. Wednesday morning found heavy smoke billowing from one of two connected units of a townhouse condominium.
Firefighters struck a second alarm shortly after arrival due to the severity of the conditions, drawing all off-duty and on-call Ipswich fire personnel and mutual aid partners to the new Burnham’s Landing townhouse development.
With what Chief Paul J. Parisi cited as the “quick thinking and ... timely response of all our mutual aid partners” the fire was brought under control in one hour, at 5:45 a.m.
Units from the Rowley, Topsfield, Essex and Hamilton fire departments, along with Rehab 5, responded to the scene, while Ipswich police assisted with water supply and traffic control.
The building, which was expected to be ready for occupancy in about two weeks, sustained significant smoke and fire damage and will require extensive rehabilitation.
No one was left homeless, but one family was preparing to move into one of the two units. The building’s owner is working with them to find alternate accommodations.
The investigation, said Chief Parisi, indicated that the cause of the fire was accidental.
Members of the Wenham, Manchester and Newbury fire departments provided station coverage during the fire.