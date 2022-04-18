Danvers, MA (01923)

Today

Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 48F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy early then becoming windy with periods of rain after midnight. Low 43F. ESE winds at 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.