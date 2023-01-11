SALEM — Think you know Twelfth Night? Think What You Will, and be ready to think again.
ONSTAGE, Salem High School’s drama club, is putting on a production of Twelfth Night, a William Shakespeare comedy about “love, mistaken identity and ridiculous yellow stockings,” an announcement from the school district read. Performances run Friday, Jan. 13 and Saturday, Jan. 14 at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Jan. 15 at 2 p.m.
But this isn’t a typical presentation of a few acts, an intermission and everyone smiling at the end. The story of the shipwrecked and separated twins Viola and Sebastian will be set to a full jazz and funk musical adaptation, according to the district.
“As a newcomer to Salem High, I spent weeks searching for the perfect musical to start my time here,” said performance director Leah Hamilton French. “I wanted something that was inclusive, inviting, and joyful. The minute I heard the first song on the Twelfth Night soundtrack, I knew I had found the one.”
The jazz and funk spin is added to give the performance a little bit of Salem magic, according to French.
“It’s set in Illyria, a town by the water, a diverse community where all are welcomed, a place where musicians thrive” she said. “Sound familiar? Since arriving in Salem, I have felt warmly welcomed. And I have been bowled over by how much these students and this community love their music.
“Many of these students belong to other music groups,” French continued. “From marching band, jazz band, percussion, acappella, choir and more, their talent and dedication to their art is truly extraordinary. Woven throughout this story is the question ‘who am I, but how I look to you?’ It is a question we have all asked ourselves at one time or another, but one that speaks especially to the teenage experience of figuring out who you are and how to be true to that person.”
Performances — 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday — are at the Salem High School auditorium (77 Willson St., Salem). The show runs for about 1 hour and 45 minutes, and it includes a brief intermission.
Audience members are invited to arrive 30 minutes early for concessions, a raffle, and a live jazz quintet in the lobby. Admission is $15 general admission, $10 for students and seniors.
