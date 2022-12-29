DANVERS — The Danvers Art Association’s art show, the Joys of Winter, at the Peabody Institute Library of Danvers, 15 Sylvan St., will run through Dec. 31. It will be in the Standring Room on the first floor off the library’s lobby (the former periodical room). Art Association members and nonmembers in neighboring communities are welcome to exhibit. There is no fee to enter, but artists’ entries must portray the joy. The show will offer all artistic abilities an opportunity to present the visual arts of oil painting, watercolor, acrylic, soft pastel, photography, sketching, pen and ink, as well as newer trends of digital art and fan art. Artists selling their work agree to commissions of 10% to the Danvers Art Association, 10% to the library and 80% to the artist. For details, email jimmorrocco@yahoo.com.
