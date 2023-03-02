SALEM — A federal judge has rejected a request to dismiss sex trafficking charges against a North Shore man who allegedly exploited teenage boys in Laos by trading sexual acts for rent.
Michael Sebastian, 54, who has lived in Swampscott and Lynn and attended school in Marblehead, was charged back in 2020 with three counts each of engaging in illicit sexual conduct in foreign places and sex trafficking of children.
The alleged acts occurred while Sebastian was running a nonprofit called the “SMILE Project” in Luang Prabang, in the southeast Asian nation of Laos. Sebastian’s program offered English classes.
While running the program, prosecutors say Sebastian invited at least three teenage boys who otherwise could not afford housing to live with him, with the understanding that they would receive credit off their rent by performing “chores.”
Among those chores were sexual massages, prosecutors allege. Sebastian would credit the boys with the equivalent of $1 for each act, prosecutors say.
Sebastian’s attorneys, in a motion filed last fall, argued the charges should be dismissed on multiple grounds, including that the two sets of indictments were “the same in sum and substance” as each other, making it a case of double jeopardy; that the Foreign Commerce Clause of the Constitution does not give Congress jurisdiction to regulate non-commercial conduct outside the U.S., and that even if it did, it would not apply to the alleged facts in the Sebastian case because there was no exchange of “goods.”
The defense lawyers also argued that the statute’s definition of sex acts was too vague to encompass what allegedly took place.
U.S. District Court Judge Denise Casper disagreed in a 30-page decision released late last week.
Casper concluded that the charges were not duplicative because each statute Sebastian was charged under contains different required elements for prosecutors to prove.
And, she concluded that the Foreign Commerce Clause does come into play, because there was an exchange of something of value.
“Trading rental credits and shelter for various forms of sexual gratification is economic or commercial in nature because it involves the transfer of something unquestionably of value — namely, shelter — to the victim."
The judge concluded that “Sebastian’s alleged conduct, in the aggregate, could affect foreign commerce and the international market in child trafficking and sex tourism.”
Barring an effort to appeal that ruling, the case is now scheduled to go to trial this fall after Casper agreed to postpone an April trial date.
