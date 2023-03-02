SALEM — A Salem Superior Court jury heard closing arguments Thursday in the trial of a former Gloucester man charged with raping a 9-year-old girl he was babysitting back in 2015.
Alan Woodward, 47, took the stand in his own defense, contending that the allegations against him were made out of spite by the girl, a way to get back at her mother.
But a prosecutor suggested to jurors that Woodward's claims made no sense at all, and his characterization of her as "some manipulative mastermind" is easily contradicted by the facts of the case.
Woodward is charged with aggravated child rape, rape of a child with force, two counts of indecent assault and battery on a child, open and gross lewdness and disseminating obscene material to a minor.
The former Gloucester man, who while free on bail in the case since his indictment three years ago had lived in Peabody and Lynn, has pleaded not guilty.
He admits having watched the girl one night back in 2015, telling jurors that they watched a Sponge Bob video and went for pizza and that nothing improper happened.
But the girl recalled a different series of events, one prosecutor Erin Bellavia told the jury had involved Woodward showing her pornographic videos, exposing himself to her, then escalating his behavior to "test the waters to see how far he could push her boundaries."
The girl testified that she was too frightened and confused to speak up as Woodward began touching her and eventually raping her.
And if the accusation was aimed at hurting her estranged mother, as the defense suggested, Bellavia suggested jurors consider that the girl did not disclose what had happened for four years -- not even during a hurtful final text exchange with her mother when she was around 13.
Defense lawyer Mark Schmidt argued that his client had been candid with jurors about his history of heroin use and a manslaughter conviction. He suggested that the girl made the allegations in part because she blamed Woodward for bringing heroin back into her mother's life after he was released from prison.
The trial, after several delays due to weather and illness, got underway this week before Judge Elizabeth Dunigan.