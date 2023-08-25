State Rep. Sally Kerans will host "office hours" in the communities of the 13th Essex District on the following dates.
• Danvers :‘First Friday’ Hours, Fri., Sept. 1st, (and the first Friday of every month) 8:30 – 10:00 a.m., Danvers Senior Center,
• Middleton: Tuesday, August 29th, 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Flint Public Library
• Topsfield: Tues. September 12th, 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM, Topsfield Public Library
• West Peabody: Wednesday, September 13th, 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM, West Branch Library
• Wenham: Wednesday, September 20th, 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM, Hamilton Wenham Public Library
All residents of the 13th Essex District are welcome stop in to share a concern, ask a question or just say hello. RSVPs are appreciated but not necessary.
Constituents can also make an appointment to meet at a mutually agreeable time by emailing Sally.Kerans@mahouse.gov or chloe.mitchell@mahouse.gov or by calling 617-722-2210 x. 8903
Kerans represents the town of Danvers, Peabody's Ward 6, Middleton's Precinct 3, Topsfield's Precinct 2 and Wenham's Precinct 1A. She serves on the Committees on Public Health, Ways and Means, Transportation, Financial Services and Mental Health and Substance Use Recovery.