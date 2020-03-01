Landmark Danvers factory building damaged by fire

DANVERS — A phone call alerted firefighters to a blaze at the old Ideal Baby Shoe factory at 20 Locust St. at about 1 p.m. Sunday.
Flames could be seen shooting through second-floor windows of the unoccupied commercial/industrial building when firefighters arrived, said Fire Department Capt. Jamie Shafner.
The building — a large three-story, wood-frame structure and town landmark — was built in the early 20th century to house Mrs. Day's Ideal Baby Shoe Company. It was undergoing renovation to a mixed-use residential/commercial building when the fire struck yesterday.
Two alarms were called, and crews were able to "get quick water on the fire using a deck gun, followed by an aggressive interior attack," according to Capt. Shafner.
The blaze was contained to the area of origin on the second floor with extensive smoke damage throughout the rest of the building, he said.
No one was injured in the blaze and firefighters were able to clear and return to quarters about 5 p.m.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. Capt. Shafner gave no estimate of damages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.