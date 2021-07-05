To the editor:
I was reading in the June 28 Salem News about the great idea to use Pioneer Village as a base for the “Camp Harbor Quest” YMCA camp (”Salem Y sets up summer camp at Pioneer Village”).
Pioneer Village has gone through many different phases in its survival since 1903. It was built by George Francis Dow as a one-year village.
The village shows the life of the early settlers to Salem in 1630. That includes children of the period. Today it is a great opportunity to show more than 160 children the domestic life of children in 1630 as it directly relates to the children of 2021. These children would probably not learn about the village unless it becomes part of their lives.
Allowing these combined functions shows a direct relationship to what a living and active village was in the past, and today, as a living history museum
Peter D. La Chapelle
Salem
