To the editor:
As someone who has devoted her life to social and environmental justice, it is incredibly important to me that Manny Cruz becomes our next state representative here in Salem.
This is a pivotal moment in history where we have the opportunity to take radical and considered action to fight climate change, move to renewable energy sources, and ensure coastal resiliency on the North Shore.
This is why we need Manny. Manny has the experience, passion, and knowledge to bring meaningful change on a state level.
I’ve worked with him in his role as an aide in Rep. Tucker’s office and am so impressed with him.
He speaks clearly and intelligently about the climate crisis we face and solutions.
Our state government greatly influences access to clean air and water, the building of infrastructure for renewable energy sources, the move to clean accessible transportation, and ensuring that our coasts are resilient to rising sea levels and increasing storms.
Manny is not only committed to this fight but has the knowledge and experience needed to make things happen.
Manny’s experience working in the state government, as a local elected official, and a community organizer gives him the tools necessary to enact meaningful change in the Legislature.
As an environmental advocate and community member here in Salem, I strongly urge you to vote for Manny Cruz for state representative in the Democratic Primary on Sept. 6 and in the general election on Nov. 8.
Patricia A. Gozemba,
Salem