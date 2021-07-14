To the editor:
The Annisquam River Bridge work is nearing completion!
Have you heard train noises recently? Let's act now before it's too late and once again find ourselves having to live with the dirt and sounds of "the end-of-the-line train station."
It's not just the noise, is it? It's the dirty air that brings grit to my windowsills, porch, chairs, table and plants, etc.
Do you recall what the folks in the West Gloucester neighborhood accomplished by standing up to the MBTA over and over again? The MBTA was forced to "park" trains elsewhere when not on a scheduled run.
There are many more of us here at the "end of the line" who are affected by the noise and dirt. Let us gather to find a solution!
Years ago now representatives from the MBTA spoke at our high school. They shared ideas about creating a Hush Hut at the end of the line. Do you recall that promise? Have they done anything to mitigate our situation? No.
What will it take to take this on -- before it is too late?
Carole Findley
Rockport
||||