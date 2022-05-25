To the editor:
The North Shore Birth Center (“North Shore Birth Center to close,” May 13) is where I was planning to deliver my first child until my pregnancy became complicated. I still go there for regular care, and it really is special.
An appointment with an obstetrician or hospital midwife is only 15 minutes, mostly filled with them asking me questions and usually telling me I weigh too much. There is no time to really explain anything and it’s very rare for them to ask for consent (even if I specifically ask for them to ask).
At the birth center, I actually had time to ask questions and be treated with respect. If that took 45 minutes or hour, than that’s how long it took.
Feeling safe and calm effects birth outcomes. I can’t site it, but I know it’s been studied. I urge the administration at Beth Israel Lahey to think about the number of patients they have that would benefit from not-hospital birth, all the patients with anxiety, medical trauma, sexual trauma. There are so many reasons birthing parents could benefit, that they choose to come to the birth center.
I really hope this place stays open.
Lyndsi Schuesler
Salem