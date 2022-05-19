To the editor:
As a current pregnant patient, I was shocked and deeply saddened to read about the closing of the North Shore Birth Center (“North Shore Birth Center to close,” May 13). After birthing my first child in a major Boston hospital – and being pressured into unnecessary medical interventions – I was looking forward to birthing my next child at the Birth Center in a calm, family-friendly environment with trusted midwives who value my needs, as well as my baby’s health and safety.
Shockingly, the North Shore Birth Center is the last freestanding birth center in Massachusetts. With Roe v. Wade about to be overturned and women’s reproductive rights on the chopping block in this country, Beverly Hospital has an opportunity right now to step up and support women’s right to choose where and how they will give birth – not only by keeping the Birth Center open, but by investing essential support and resources into it, and by respecting and valuing the midwives and their practice. It’s time for Beverly Hospital to prioritize patients over profits.
The Birth Center is a unique, irreplaceable community asset, and it should remain an option for those of us seeking to birth outside of a traditional medical setting. Please save the North Shore Birth Center!
Kaitlyn Krauskopf
Swampscott