To the editor:
Salem State University talks a lot about being inclusive and being a great place to get your education, finish your education, or pick a new path. They strive to remind us that college isn’t just for 18– to 22-year-olds. I am a non-traditional student as well as a trans woman. I pay all the same fees as any other student. Those fees include an “SGA fee” or better known as a “student activity fee.” I decided to try to join a sorority. As someone who has come out quite recently, I wanted to surround myself with accepting, uplifting and empowering women. When I saw multiple posts about sorority recruitment, I figured it was the place to go find those women. I was proven very wrong.
Without even knowing how the recruitment process worked, I could tell they didn’t want me from the start. In one sorority I was only allowed to talk to the same person for most nights, save the ones who kept coming up and asking what we were talking about. In the other, they barely asked anything about me, cut my answers short, and while looking around I could see they were less interested in me and more in the other people going through recruitment.
I am hopeful with the new hire of Sam Lim as the LGBTQIA+ coordinator, this issue can be addressed quickly. I am calling on senior leadership to have Sam lead an investigative committee into this issue.
Samantha Pizzi
Beverly