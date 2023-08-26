To the editor:
The maneuver for China is to open China to more trade.
U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Salem, on the committee for foreign relations with that East Asian country, is investing government attention towards funds for trade agreements and likewise positive projects; this, despite that very real security tense situation in East China Seas with surrounding islands disputed with other Asian powers.
Thank you for covering Moulton's ongoing efforts!!
There has rarely been more at stake for our take on foreign policy policies in politics to get a better trade agreement settled with China than now. Moulton knows the truth; and can reach across the aisle to those on his committee to reach consensus.
Angus West
Salem