To the editor:
The American people now face not one but two pandemics; first, the importation of the coronavirus, and second, the control of the news about the probable spread of the virus throughout the United Sates. For not only has President Trump formed a task force headed by Vice President Pence, he has declared that all future announcements by the CDC and NIH about future cases will be made through the vice president.
I see this as Trump’s attempt to control the news about the seriousness of the threat to our lives and our economy. Governments that control the news are dictatorships. Make no mistake about this.
Louis Zirin
Peabody
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.