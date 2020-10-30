To the editor:
It is clear that the proposed override for a new school in East Gloucester is very controversial with one side claiming now is the time to claim an enormous savings in construction costs to build a safe and modern school with an environment that would enhance the learning experience of our children. Sounds like a win-win situation. Those in opposition say wait just a minute: There appears to be a lot of cost issues that have not been addressed and the tax override will be substantially more than advertised. Additionally, there are high-cost projects facing the city that will overwhelm the taxpayers that should be taken into consideration before committing to an override.
One glaring omission in this debate is the impending impact of the COVID-19 virus. We have no idea of the enormity of this killer. Each day the news provides us with a body count in the U.S., and the worldwide numbers are just as grim. We are in the midst of a deadly pandemic that we do not know how to deal with. There is no acceptable testing or vaccine at this time. Is this virus a once-in-a-lifetime or an annual event that requires addressing a mutation every year such as the flu does now? We do know this virus is airborne, highly contagious, and deadly. There needs to be sanitized air, spacing between individuals and avoidance of clusters of people because all it takes is one infected individual, who may not even show signs of infection, to start a deadly chain reaction. We need a lot more investigative science applied to this silent killer before we can charge ahead with a tax override.
The federal and state governments have not even addressed the need for new building standards regarding public buildings that will address this pandemic and the possibility of more outbreaks. To proceed forward with a tax override now and go forward with building a new school that addresses only today’s needs but not tomorrow’s is foolhardy and wasteful. We all want our children and teachers to flourish in a healthy, safe, and nourishing environment. Taxpayers do not cherish the possibility of tearing down a brand new multi-million dollar building because it does not meet a non-existent new code that addresses a deadly pandemic. There is much to be done before taxpayers accept this override. Haste makes waste.
Vote no on the override.
James C. Groves
Gloucester
