To the editor:
Kudos to the brave and strong Talia McWilliams for the strength and levelheadness she displayed in her rescue of a swimmer off Front Beach ("First-year lifeguard saves teen from Front Beach riptide, Aug. 28). Once employed as an oceanfront lifeguard, and having also saved someone from a rip current, I know how daunting such conditions can be. We are truly lucky to have her!
In a side note, however, I would ask the Gloucester Daily Times to resist employing the term rip tide as a synonym for rip current; as explained well in Wikipedia, “Rip currents can flow quickly, are unpredictable, and come about from what happens to waves as they interact with the shape of the sea bed. In contrast, a rip tide is caused by tidal movements, as opposed to wave action, and is a predictable rise and fall of the water level.”
Mary Cresse
Rockport
||||