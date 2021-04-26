To the editor:
An ordinance was adopted in 2009, Chapter 21 Article V, creating a West Gloucester firing range. At that time Carolyn Kirk was mayor, Suzanne Egan was city attorney and the City Council body assembled then passed the ordinance. The process of passing an ordinance further involves a legal review and mayoral acceptance or veto. Fast forward to 2021, the city has now decided to cease all activity at the site and the ordinance will be deleted because it's illegal. The circumstances beg a question: How many other city ordinances are illegal or improperly constructed?
Robin Hubbard
Gloucester
||||