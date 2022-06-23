To the editor:
Driving down the Salem bridge onto Cabot Street, after months and months of dodging construction I can finally see the outlines of the remodeled intersection. I must now stop and wait at the first traffic light, rather than just slowing for a free right. Next, I now face a second light, one which I never faced before. At that light, I now have to make a right turn so sharp and narrow that when I cringe away from scraping the cars on my left side, I wind up running over the curb on my right. Please refresh my memory — how is this “better”?
Chuck Kollars,
Beverly