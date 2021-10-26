Danvers, MA (01923)

Today

Rain likely. Becoming windy in the afternoon. High 61F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with rain likely. Low 49F. Winds NNE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.