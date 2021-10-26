To the editor:
As mayor, Steve Dibble will change the course Salem has been taking for far too long with Mayor Driscoll at the helm. Those paying attention have been watching Steve and a minority handful of city councilors fighting twice a month in City Hall to reverse course for Salem and help us preserve whatever is left of our small-town feeling.
Steve is a budget hawk who will battle non stop to address the ever-rising city taxes. I know that Steve is uniquely qualified to be mayor by watching him in action in Salem for more than 25 years. He is driven by a deep love of our city, its people and most of all its children. Steve became the Cubmaster of Pack 83 at Ste Anne’s Church as the first of his three sons became eligible to join the pack. Under his leadership he grew the pack from single digits to more than 100 Cubs strong. He then became assistant Scoutmaster and helped more than 25 Scouts, including all three sons, become Eagles under his watch.
To this day he runs a kids' chess program every year in Salem. He’s also designed and built many of Salem’s finest playgrounds with volunteers. He has had significant positive impacts in the lives of hundreds of Salem’s families. His track record of non-stop contributions to Salem speaks for itself. As mayor, he will fight tirelessly for what’s best for the people of Salem, not the developers and contractors building tall, ugly commercial buildings right up to the sidewalks and in your face, scarring our beautiful city. He’ll also continue to stand fast against legalizing accessory dwelling units.
We need Steve Dibble at the wheel in Salem to navigate us safely to that small town feeling we all want back in Salem. Ahoy, Dibble for mayor!
Marc Gauthier
Salem