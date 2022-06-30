To the editor:
With roughly 150 others, I proudly stood on June 13 in protest of the closure of the North Shore Birth Center (NSBC). Contrasting the peaceful and upbeat nature of our protest, we were met with outright hostility from Beverly Hospital and parent company Beth Israel Lahey Health (BILH), which used private security to intimidate and bully mothers and children from exercising their First Amendment rights on public property adjacent the hospital. This was the latest in a string of embarrassing and shameful behavior from BILH and its leadership. BILH has negotiated in bad faith with the union representing NSBC midwives, has used staffing shortages as an excuse to paper over their systematic underinvestment in the NSBC, and on June 13, BILH tried to discredit and discourage a grassroots community protest in support of the NSBC.
I am hopeful that the media and political attention to this cause will finally impress upon BILH leadership that they cannot act with impunity. Hospital consolidation was meant to improve care options for regular people, but it’s clear BILH’s only priority in Beverly is to disinvest in our community. Let’s make sure BILH CEO Kevin Tabb (2020 salary: nearly $3.3 million) understands that leading an organization that purports to be a community nonprofit means you actually have to listen to your community!
Greg Gaines,
Beverly