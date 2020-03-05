To the editor:
Recently, The Gloucester Daily Times printed an editorial on the rise of hatred in the form of anti-Semitism and racism.
In the late 1940s, the Broadway musical “South Pacific” featured a song that pointed out that same sickness. Lines in the song state: “you’ve got to be taught before you are six, or seven or eight. To hate all the people your relatives hate. You’ve got to be carefully taught.”
The lyrics resonate today. Present-day leadership has used vitriolic and xenophobic language bullying groups of people calling all of one group murderers and rapists.
Young people today hear our leadership belittle groups and individuals with derogatory names and comments. I am frightened that these young people will think this is the new norm.
Keeping in the Broadway theme, I am hopeful that friends and relatives whom I love revisit the idea of hatred driving national interest and that they look at the play “Cabaret” to see how this early behavior leads to the destruction of a society.
Being the son of a World War II Marine, I look up to his generation for standing up to the fascist and Nazi bullies of the day who spewed hatred.
Bob Comeau
Amesbury
