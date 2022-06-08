To the editor:
This spring, I stood outside of storefronts gathering signatures for Seth’s re-election campaign. When strangers learned whom I was collecting signatures for, I was amazed how they suddenly would have the happiest of reactions. “Yes!” they said enthusiastically: “I would be glad to re-elect him.” Democracy is alive. Democracy is well. Democracy needs us to stand up and have us voice our opinions.
We’re in this world together, yet the division of ‘us’ vs ‘them,’ ‘Conservative Right’ vs. ‘Left Leaning,’ and how ‘‘RINO’s’’ differ from ‘socialists’ is simply crazy. We’re people from different families, colors, backgrounds, languages, ages, genders, orientations, and beliefs — all living on this one fragile planet.
Democracy is not simple, and democracy is not able to exist without each of us working to keep it going. In democracy, we have to learn how to get along, to respect each other, and how to deal with the enormous issues before us.
Congressman Seth Moulton served in the military and knows about the precious fragility of life. He’s a Democrat and understands that collective governance is a hard challenge to undertake. He knows truth, has morals, and cares for issues in Massachusetts. Seth has held many local town hall meetings in order to get to know us, and to let us get to know him. He knows how to bring these local issues to Washington. He understands the struggles we face in our families, our work, and in our communities.
Thomas Peltz
Hamilton